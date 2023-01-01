SABC VACANCY | SALES ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: GOVERNMENT

main purpose of the position

To generate and maximize sales revenue for the organisation across all the platforms to ensure achievement of revenue targets.

Key accountabilities

Achieve set targets by client within the given portfolio:

Identify and exploit new business opportunities

Develop tailor-made sales opportunities and deals

Prepare and negotiate all sales deals including renewals and renegotiations within the parameters of the governance prescripts.

offer a 360-degree solution across all platforms to address client’s needs

Package and sell sponsorable programmes on respective platforms.

Develop innovative sponsorship opportunities

Educate client on all organisational platforms on a regular basis

Facilitate and understand analysis of competitive market in order to identify revenue opportunities

Conduct Informal research of all clients groups in portfolio in order to understand needs, identify opportunities.

Action a client brief and produce relevant media solutions not limited to a specific platform.

Analyse and evaluate internal and external business in order to grow and maximise revenue.

Obtain information to ensure thorough knowledge of client brand.

Source and evaluate lost /dropped business to determine reasons in order to re-establish business.

Facilitate and understand information to ensure thorough knowledge of own platforms.

Liaise with Product Managers regarding potential sponsorships opportunities within programmes

Access information from Landmark & SAP to monitor spends against a client’s commitment.

Compile the quarterly reviews and negotiation documentation, on client history in preparation for reviews or negotiations

Planning and Optimisation for clients upon request on the Telmar system.

Provide feedback to Senior Management & Client on a monthly basis with regards to tracking of commitments

Update clients through proposals and presentations regarding opportunities.

Follow up on all correspondence from clients and adherence to deadlines.

Compile all Submissions and Term Sheets within respective portfolios as well as manage the long form contract process.

Update electronic contracts register/commitment book monthly.

Sound administration as well as weekly and monthly status reporting

Conduct a minimum number of client visits as agreed with respective line Manager

Develop and maintain effective working relationships with internal and external clients

Maintain after sales service by following up to ensure client satisfaction and future business within 48 hours

Prepare the Deal Evaluation, business case and secure approval.

Qualifications and experience