SABC Vacancy | Project Implementation Specialist

Designation: Project Implementation Specialist
Department: Sales Operations
Division: SABC Commercial Enterprises
Scale Code: 403
Reports to: Business Support Manager
MAIN PURPOSE OF POSITION
Responsible for Project, System and Process implementation functions within Business Support. The incumbent will work across units to ensure that all business requirements and strategies are managed and implemented within the required timeframes.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Responsible for all projects emanating from the office of Business Support Manager
- Responsible for assisting documenting processes and business requirements as logged and assigned by the Business Support Manager
- Responsible for ensuring that all business processes relating to Sales Operations are documented in a uniform manner working together with the Business Analyst
- Review and action all tasks from project scoping sessions, workshops and functions.
- Liaising with System Suppliers around system support, change requests and control documents.
- Assist the various streams with process entrenchment.
- Liaise with maintenance suppliers and other IT personnel to ensure appropriate and rapid resolution of operational problems and customer requests.
- Assist with the documentation and communication of project deliveries and technical solutions.
- Contribute to knowledge sharing of key technologies within the department.
- To help identify and implement enhancements to existing Support services and processes on an on-going basis in order to continually improve service levels.
- Working with business departments to understand the business issues and data challenges, thereafter working individually or collaborating with other analysis functions to develop business to business processes and business requirements according to agreed documentation standards
- Support and assist in the implementation of new business processes and associated systems on projects ranging up to enterprise-scale
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- National Diploma/Degree in Project Management, Information Technology, Organisational Management or Equivalate
- 3 years’ experience in Project Management and related experience
- Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preferred
- Proven ability to solve problems creatively
- Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices
- Experience seeing projects through the full life cycle
- Excellent analytical skill
All CVs must be forwarded to manakapl@sabc.co.za