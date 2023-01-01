SABC VACANCY | MANAGER: REVENUE SERVICES

Main purpose
To synergize efforts of all SABC Commercial Enterprises planning and management in order to provide strategic support towards the achievement of Commercial Enterprises strategic thrust.
Key accountabilities
- Implement effective yield management strategies across all SABC platforms – Radio, Television and Digital.
- Develop SABC Platforms rate strategies and set rates accordingly.
- Provide support and guidance to platforms.
- Provision of actionable market insights – macro, industry, competitor and international.
- Sales strategy development – assist in the development of go-to-market sales strategies.
- Research – undertake bespoke research across all spectrum of media environment (i.e. business related and trading models amongst others)
- Efficiencies enhancement – strive to continually enhance the unit’s efficiencies and effectiveness.
- Advice on inventory management strategies.
- Implement rate strategies and set rates accordingly for SABC platforms.
- Set and negotiate SABC Platforms revenue budget phasing per brand, region and division.
- Accurate revenue forecasting.
- Provide support and guidance sales business unit with adhoc revenue analysis requests.
- Commission research to help with decision making, Benchmark.
- Pro and reactive sales opportunities – manage all pro and reactive sales opportunities.
- Provide insight and advice Media negotiation – sales managers with annual and ad-hoc media negotiations.
- Project management – identify and manage key projects for the unit.
- Budget management – effectively manage the unit budget and costs.
- Consult with Divisional Finance to determine budget requirements.
- Regular review to ensure relevance of SABC Commercial Enterprises revenue generation sales policies as well as standard operating procedures.
- Monitor and report on the operational risk and compliance matters.
- Develop SOP for the business unit and monitor implementation thereof.
- Implement internal control measures to ensure good governance.
- Report on Occupational Health and Safety Act.
- Implement Risk Management Plan in line with organizational Risk Framework.
- Relationship management – manage all internal and external relationships (e.g. rest of Commercial Enterprises, Platforms, MIW, Technology, Media tools suppliers, Research houses amongst others).
- Industry development – forges and manages strategic relationships with the advertising and media industry forums (e.g. AMASA, AMF etc.)
- Monitor and ensure effective use of available resources
- Contract and manage Performance Management System in accordance with organizational policy and procedures.
- Mentoring and coaching for succession planning
- Provide direction on the retention and attraction of staff.
- Manage the employee relations to ensure conducive and productive working environment.
- Oversee the implementation of organizational development initiative i.e. Wellness, Employment Equity, Career Progression, Talent Management, and Human Capital Planning etc.
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s Degree (NQF7) in Actuarial studies /Statistics / economics or relevant qualification
- 6 years’ experience in the application of analytical /mathematical models to predict factors that will affect revenue generation, of which 3 years should be on Junior Management level.
- Understanding the PFMA
- Knowledge of Media strategy tools or systems
- Business/Strategies Management
- Research / analyses