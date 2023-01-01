SABC VACANCY | GYM INSTRUCTORS

Position Title: Fitness Instructors (Auckland Park x2, Mahikeng, NW x1)

Report Line: GYM Manager

Division: Employee Wellness

SABC Fitness Centre Business Case Renewal of Gym Independent Contract

Main purpose of the position:

SABC Fitness Centre is looking for a qualified GYM fitness instructor to the organisation and implement training programs for the GYM members. You will be responsible for accurately assessing clients at the start of their journey, compiling reports, and developing their fitness levels. You should be able to assist clients in reaching their goals, and have a passion and drive for health, wellness, and fitness.

To be successful as a fitness instructor, you should stay up to date with the latest trends in the fitness industry and provide solutions to your client’s fitness needs. You should distinguish yourself as an outstanding fitness instructor in a highly competitive market while still being a team player. Ultimately, an exceptional Fitness Instructor will possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills, attention to detail, and be able to add value to a growing organization.

Fitness Instructor Responsibilities:

Identify the clients’ fitness level and health

Oversee completion of exercise routines

Track clients’ physical progress

Modify exercise plans based on needs, potential injuries or health issues

Conduct individual and group fitness training sessions

Adopt a holistic training approach (e.g. cardiovascular exercise, strength)

Supporting the development and delivery of fitness programs

Oversee the use of fitness equipment to ensure clients exercise properly and safely

Handle nutrition and health-related questions

Motivating clients who have reached a plateau in weight loss

Follow safety and hygiene guidelines

QUALIFICATIONS

National Diploma or Certification in Exercise Science /Human movement science or / Gym Instructor certification/or equivalent.

CPR certification

EXPERIENCE

Minimum of one years’ experience as a Fitness Trainer or similar role

Knowledge of diverse exercises and how to adjust plans according to each client’s needs

Ability to instruct and motivate people

Excellent communication skills

Teamwork

Available to work on early or late shifts

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

A professional appearance.

Focus on client satisfaction.

Provide outstanding customer service.

Deliver excellent results.

To Apply send cv’s to Godfrey Mphatswe , mphatsweg@sabc.co.za