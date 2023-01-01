SABC TV LICENCES – VIEWERS STAND A CHANCE TO WIN BIG PRIZES

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s Television Licence department gives viewers an opportunity for the adventure of a lifetime with the viewer’s competition to win an all-expenses Paid Trip for two worth R300,000 to attend either the Bundesliga Soccer Match in Germany or the world’s largest arts and music festival Coachella in Palm Springs, California (USA).

Viewers are spoilt for choice. They get to choose to go to the Bundesliga if they are football lovers or Coachella if they are music lovers.

The viewers must follow the link https://www.winaholidaywithsabctvlicences.co.za/ to pay and enter the competition to stand a chance to win big prizes.

Weekly prizes include electronics sets, devices, and airtime plus data.

The competition launched on the 1st of September and closed on the 15th of December 2023.

This viewer’s competition aims to ignite excitement and encourage TV license renewals or new purchases while offering valued customers a chance to win these unforgettable prizes.

The campaign launched with digital influencers joining this competition which includes Amanda du Pont, Andile Ncube, Londie London, and Clement Maosa. Many more will also join in as the competition progresses in the next coming weeks.

For terms and conditions of the competition will be on the https://www.winaholidaywithsabctvlicences.co.za/ website.

TV Licences, Pay Yours, Make a Difference

For media enquiries

Contact

Caroline Phalakatshela

Publicity Specialist: Video Entertainment

072 382 20232/ Email: phalakatshelamc@sabc.co.za