SABC TO RE-BROADCAST THE CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH BETWEEN MAMELODI SUNDOWNS FC AND JWANENG GALAXY FC

Johannesburg, Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will re-broadcast the second leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League match this Sunday, 10 January at 15h00 on SABC 1. This follows the interruption of yesterday’s live broadcast of the match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Jwaneng Gala, 17min into the second half, with Mamelodi Sundowns leading with 1-0.