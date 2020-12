SABC TAKES NOTE OF A WEBSITE ADVERTISING NON-EXISTENT SABC LEARNERSHIP FOR 2021

Johannesburg – Thursday, 17 December 2020 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted a post circulating on social media platforms, inviting people to apply for the Film and Television learnership programme. The link contained in the post, directs the public to opportunists4youth.co.za , a website which has published misleading information regarding the SABC’s learnership programme for the year 2021.