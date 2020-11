SABC SPORTS SENDS HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY OF MR. ANELE NGCONGCA

Johannesburg – Monday, 23 November 2020 – SABC Sport has learnt with sadness, of the passing of Mr. Anele Ngcongca, who passed away early this morning in a car accident. SABC Sport would like to convey its condolences to the Ngcongca family, the South Africa Football Association (SAFA), Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Ama Zulu FC and the footballing community at large.