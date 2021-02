SABC SPORT TO BROADCAST THE FA CUP ROUND 5 MATCHES LIVE ON SABC 1 AND SABC 3

Johannesburg- Monday, 08 February 2021 – SABC Sport, is pleased to announce that, as part of its Free-to-Air (FTA) rights to the English FA Cup, it will broadcast four selected matches of the 5th round of the FA Cup, live on SABC 1 and SABC 3 from Tuesday 9 February until Thursday 11 February 2021. The matches will also be available on the TelkomOne platform, SABC Sport’s DTT channel, as well as live streaming via sabcsportonline.co.za.