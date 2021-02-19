SABC SPORT TO BRING THREE EXHILARATING SOCCER MATCHES IN THE UPCOMING DAYS

Johannesburg – Friday, 19 February 2021 – SABC Sport is set to offer non-stop adrenaline football action for soccer-loving audiences in the coming days. This Saturday, SABC Sport will broadcast the DStv Premiership match of the week live, when Kaizer Chiefs take on Supersport United at 15h00 on SABC 1. For those with a taste for European soccer, the Bundesliga will bring a match billed the potential league championship decider, when defending champions FC Bayern Munchen travel to 3rd placed Eintracht Frankfurt. The match will also be showcased live on SABC 3 at 16h00 and on the TelkomOne platform, the SABC Sport’s DTT channel, and live streaming via sabcsportonline.co.za.