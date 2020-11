SABC SPORT NOT TO BROADCAST SAO TOME VS BAFANA BAFANA AFCON QUALIFIER RETURN LEG ON TV

Johannesburg – Monday 16, November 2020 – SABC Sport is disappointed that will not be broadcasting the Bafana Bafana’s AFCON qualifier return leg against Sao Tome e Principe on the SABC TV channels. The match scheduled to kick off this afternoon at 15h00, will, however, be transmitted live on the SABC Radio channels.