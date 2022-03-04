SABC SPORT AND 4RACING SIGN HORSERACING BROADCAST DEAL FOR DAILY TALK SHOW AND PREMIER LIVE RACE DAYS

Johannesburg – Friday, 4 March 2022 – SABC Sport is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year deal with 4Racing to ensure horseracing is accessible and available to the broader South African public on free-to-air television.

The agreement will see 4Racing produce and broadcast a daily 30-minute horse racing talk show called ‘Racing Today’ on SABC Sport from Monday to Friday over a three-year period for 50 weeks a year. Additionally, 10 of the country’s top showpiece horse racing events will be broadcast live in primetime on S3.

The new daily talk show ‘Racing Today’ on SABC Sport will cover all things horse racing, while live coverage of the best local and international races will deliver the exhilaration, drama, and prestige that is synonymous with racing to SABC’s viewers.

Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport said “Horse racing has long been a major part of the SABC Sport ’s offering and after a long absence from our platforms, it’s great to have the sport of kings back on air. Being able to feature South Africa’s best thoroughbreds and champion jockeys fighting it out in these iconic races on the annual calendar is something that will excite millions of South Africans who will now be able to access the best racing on offer live and free on the SABC.”

Stephen Watson, Head of 4Racing TV and Executive Director of Discover Digital, said “this deal with SABC is a significant one for us at 4Racing and for all current and prospective punters and racegoers who love the sport. We have been working with SABC over the last year and this partnership has already seen live coverage of major race days such as the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met and Summer Cup and the L’Ormarins Queens Plate, while we’ve also assisted Gold Circle to get one of the country’s biggest and most important race days, the Gold Cup, broadcast live on S3. So we are excited with this long-term partnership with the SABC, which will add more value to punters, sponsors and stakeholders.”

‘Racing Today’ will air from 4 April 2022 at 5pm, Monday to Friday on the 24-hour SABC Sports Channel on the SABC’s Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) service, on the Openview HD Channel 124 and on the TelkomONE streaming service.

The SABC remains committed to broadcasting sports of national interest to millions of South African citizens.

Ends

Follow SABC Sport on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for updates.

Issued By: Group Communications

Media Enquiries: Ms. Gugu Ntuli (Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing)

NtuliGM@sabc.co.za|T. 011 714 3311|C. 071 877 0513