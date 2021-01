SABC SPORT ADDS THE FRENCH TOP 14 TO A MOUTH-WATERING SPORTS WEEKEND LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Johannesburg – Thursday, 07 January 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), through its sports channel, SABC Sport, has acquired the free-to-air rights to The French Top 14, which will be aired in an unmissable sporting extravaganza this weekend.