SABC SADDENED BY THE PASSING OF TWO DISTINGUISHED ACTORS

Johannesburg – Sunday 14 March 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learnt with shock and sadness of the passing of veteran South African actor Menzi Ngubane and distinguished actress, Noxolo Maqashalala. Attachments SABC SADDENED BY THE PASSING OF TWO DISTINGUISHED ACTORS File size: 440 KB Downloads: 175