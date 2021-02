SABC SADDENED BY A GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE INCIDENT CONCERNING ONE OF ITS STAFF MEMBERS

Johannesburg – Friday 12 February 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is saddened by the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) incident concerning one of its female news employee based in the Free State. Attachments SABC SADDENED BY A GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE INCIDENT CONCERNING ONE OF ITS STAFF MEMBERS File size: 277 KB Downloads: 48