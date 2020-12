SABC RESPONDS TO FALSE AND MISLEADING ARTICLE BY SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg- Monday, 07 December 2020- The SABC Board has noted an article in the Sunday World headlined “Broadcaster Blasts News Boss” dated 6 December 2020 and written by journalist Aubrey Mothombeni. The article contains several false, misleading and completely fictitious information about alleged SABC Board’s decision on the Group Executive: News and Current Affairs, Ms Phathiswa Magopeni.