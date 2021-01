SABC REITERATES THAT IT IS NOT CLOSING ITS AFRICAN LANGUAGE RADIO STATIONS

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 14 January 2021– The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern the media reports claiming that the SABC management is closing down its radio services, particularly the African Language Stations. Also, reports that African Languages news bulletins on free-to-air television channels are being discontinued, are completely false.