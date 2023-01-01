SABC REGIONAL LIMPOPO OFFICE LAUNCHES MINI BROADCASTING MUSEUM ON AFRICA DAY 2023

On Africa Day, celebrated annually on 25 May, ‘The SABC Limpopo Mini Broadcasting Museum’, was officially launched by the organisation’s Regional Operations Manager, Mr Oupa Mamabolo, in Polokwane, Limpopo. This launch was in tandem with the SABC’s Media Library’s legacy project, ‘Radio Bantu’, where the ageless echoes of popular public broadcasters, whose voices endeared the loyalty of listeners to the public broadcaster, are honoured.

SABC Limpopo is arguably one of the biggest regions for the public broadcaster, with a rich pedigree in broadcasting. Since relocating its offices to Polokwane in 1976, throngs of listeners have been coming to the building to see their favourite radio personalities.

Located at 19 Hospital Street, this SABC regional office which houses the newly launched museum, has seen its powerful combo of Radio Lebowa (renamed Thobela FM), Radio Tsonga (renamed Munghana Lonene FM) and Radio Venda (renamed Phalaphala FM), endearing themselves to its legions of listeners, and establishing loyal bases in becoming the pride of the people of Limpopo, and beyond.

Great broadcasters have risen to prominence out of this National Point Key, including out of the SABC’s studios in Thohoyandou where some of Phalaphala FM’s shows are broadcast.

In providing the public further access to the station, Munghana Lonene FM has created a satellite studio at Masingita Mall in Giyani, about two hours’ drive from Polokwane.

“Largely, a museum enhances a sense of self-pride, invokes a feeling of belonging but moreover, makes one feel proud of how far off we have come. The indispensable inspiration that this mini-broadcasting museum will bring us and generations to come, begs no description. For far too long, credit has been going to the hunter, it’s time the lion tells its own tale. We are indeed indebted to our frontrunners, the SABC’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Mr Madoda Mxakwe and our Executive leadership for granting us the sheer privilege to serve,” commented Mr Mamabolo.

“Until the lion learns how to write, every story will glorify the hunter”-Chinua Achebe, Things Fall Apart, 1958

