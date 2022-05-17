SABC Radio Stations pull all stops for World Radio Day

World Radio Day is an international day celebrated on 13 February each year. The Day was decided by UNESCO on 3 November 2011 during its 36th conference.

The theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day is “Radio and Peace”. On World Radio Day 2023, UNESCO highlights independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

The SABC radio stations will celebrate the day as follows:

RSG

RSG is already driving the campaign on air with Live Reads and inviting listeners to send pictures of their radios and the different ways they listen to the radio.

The station then drives the campaign on social media with these pictures.

Channel Africa

SABC, ZNBC and the Mail and Guardian newspaper will be hosting a webinar on 13th February. The webinar will be streamed on Channel Africa, ZNBC and The Mail and Guardian platforms.

Discussion topics include –

Impact of War/Media responsibility; Impact on Migrants; Xenophobia; Poverty; Media’s Role in peace; Journalistic responsibility.

The discussion will feature SABC Group Executive for Radio, Nada Wotshela.

Lotus FM

The Breakfast show (Breakfast Express) will do a simulcast broadcast with Good Hope FM breakfast team.

The lunch show from 14h00 to 15h00 will do a simulcast broadcast with R2000 and SAFM.

The Drive-By show will do a simulcast with the Ukhozi Drive Team.

Ligwalagwala FM

Asambe Drive Show Will Buy for a listener radio set that uses solar, and donate that to a household needing it the most.

5FM

“Get around the world with 5FM’s Big 2023 Energy”.

Listeners from across the country, and around the globe will be encouraged to share videos and voice notes, indicating where in the world they are while showing their surroundings and spreading the ‘Big 2023 energy’ as part of 5fm on World Radio Day.

Thobela FM

The midday show, E ba le nna 13:00 – 15:00 will have the following content:

15-minute simulcast between Thobela FM and Ikwekwezi at 14:10-14:25.

show will have an interview with a station Manage of Namibia radio station, Tirelo ya Sechaba. To discuss the role of radio in society.

15:00 – 18:00 Ntshirogele

The show will talk to the head of journalism and wits radio academy on the impact of radio training in sharpening the talent and personality of radio personnel. Academy is a centre of training, research, and public engagement in the field of radio. Based at the University of the Witwatersrand to make a special contribution to the development of radio in South Africa and beyond, with a particular focus on community radio.

Munghana Lonene FM

The midday show, Dzumba na Mina 13:30 – 15:00 will have a 15-minute Simulcast with Radio Mozambique to discuss how radio broadcasting is evolving in the 2 countries.

Lesedi FM

Thakgoha Breakfast Show – Simulcast with Radio 2000 focusing on the importance of radio in the modern-day. times)

Simulcast with Radio 2000 focusing on the importance of radio in the modern-day. times) Jwale ke Nako – The Legendary Thuso Motaung to broadcast from a remote area such as a to highlight this on digital platforms to show how technology has improved radio in this fourth industrial revolution era.

The Legendary Thuso Motaung to broadcast from a remote area such as a to highlight this on digital platforms to show how technology has improved radio in this fourth industrial revolution era. Interview with Soul City Communications Manager – Pontsho Pilane – unpacking the importance of radio for the development of children.

XK FM

The established day and year of Radio XK FM & interview with the seasoned presenters.

Interview with various government departments about how radio assists in their operations.

Over and above the above plans, the stations will also feature a variety of content such as interviews with former radio legends, call-ins and various reflections on how radio is impacting the lives of listeners every day.