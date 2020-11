SABC RADIO LAUNCHES ‘DON’T TURN A BLIND EYE’ CAMPAIGN AND SONG ‘UNGANDIBULALI’ WITH SINGER BERITA

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 25 November 2020 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) Radio stations have today launched a campaign titled 'Don't Turn a Blind Eye', in commemorating 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence.