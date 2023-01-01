SABC RADIO BRAG

The total SABC Radio listenership is 26 mil; 24 mil PBS and 6 mil, PCS radio stations. The radio stations have raised the bar in the last 6 months, by celebrating their milestones, being nominated for awards, and winning some of the awards. 5FM won the GenNext coolest brand, with Good Hope remaining among the top 5 coolest brands. Metro FM, Ukhozi FM, and Lesedi FM’s personalities were chosen amongst the Coolest Local Radio Personalities 2023.

In fighting competition and creating brand awareness, Metro FM, SAFM, and 5FM had their brand campaigns rolled out using different elements. In keeping the momentum and staying relevant, the brands maximized their existence by celebrating their milestones, Metro FM celebrated its 37 birthday, and 5FM its 48th. The beginning of Spring announced the comeback of the most loved events; Phalaphala FM’s Royal Heritage Festival, XiTsonga Music Awards, High Tea with Lady D, Lemo Festival, and Spring Fiesta, to name but a few. Partnerships and Collaboration with events of public interest, Loeries, SAMA, Crown Gospel Music Awards, SATMA, and including the Music Creators of South Africa added to SABC’s gliding on the wings of change.

SABC is at its all-time high with over 100 nominations in this year’s Radio Awards.