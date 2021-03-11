SABC RADIO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF FOUR RADIO BUSINESS MANAGERS

Johannesburg – Thursday 11 March 2021 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce the appointment of four Business Managers (BM) to oversee six of its radio stations. These critical appointments form part of the new structure of the corporation’s Radio portfolio that will ensure audience and revenue growth. The public broadcaster congratulates the following Business Managers on their respective appointments and wishes them well in their new roles:

– Ms. Sbongi Ngcobo, Business Manager – Ukhozi FM. Ms. Ngcobo began her career at the SABC as Marketing Manager for trufm. Before this appointment, she was Ukhozi fm’s Acting Station Manager, a position she held from February 2018. Ms. Ngcobo holds a BA degree from the University of Natal (now University of KwaZulu Natal) where she majored in English and Media and Communication for her undergraduate degree and Cultural Media Studies in her Honours Degree. Ngcobo has also studied a People Management Programme at Gibs Business School.

– Mr. JD Mostert, Business Manager: PCS Combo (5FM and Good Hope FM). Mr. Mostert, previously the Station Manager at 5FM, is a media enthusiast with more than 12 years’ experience in the media industry. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Gordon Institute of Business Science Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), has a Post Graduate Diploma in General Management (PGDip) from Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), as well as a Bachelor of Commerce in Business Management (BCom) from the University of Pretoria.

– Ms. Louise Jooste, Business Manager – RSG has been with RSG (and the SABC) for just over 14 years, where she played an integral part of the station’s strategy and illustrated through many successful marketing campaigns how powerful the Afrikaans radio station and its audience are. She has also been more involved in the daily operations of the radio station as acting Program Manager, working closely with the current Station Manager to continue driving one of the top brands of the SABC. Ms. Jooste holds an Honours Degree in Communications from North West University and complemented it with Business Management studies at Wits Business School.

– Mr. Madikana Matjila, Business Manager – Limpopo Combo (Munghana Lonene FM, Thobela FM and Phalaphala FM). Mr. Matjila previously held the position of Station Manager at Thobela FM since January 2020. Mr. Matjila is a professional radio broadcasting manager, who possesses career experience and formal training in radio production, community media and broadcast policy and compliance. He holds a Master’s degree in Media Studies from the University of Limpopo, an Advanced Radio certificate from the University of Witwatersrand and a Performance Management certificate from the Turfloop Graduate School of Leadership.

The public broadcaster will announce the Business Manager’s for the Fortune Combo (SAfm, Radio 2000 and Lotus FM), Eastern Cape Combo (Umhlobo Wenene FM and tru FM), Inland Combo (Motsweding FM and Lesedi FM) and Mpumalanga Combo (Ikwekwezi FM and Ligwalagwala FM) once the appointments have been finalised.

