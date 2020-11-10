SABC partners Telkom in new streaming venture

The SABC, which is facing acute financial difficulties and pushing hard to unlock new revenue streams, is starting a new online channel with telecoms operator Telkom, which could boost the public broadcaster’s cash flow. The public broadcaster and Telkom announced on Monday they have entered a five-year agreement for a new online streaming channel to be known as TelkomONE. The online channel will house the broadcaster’s free-to-air radio and TV channels.

The SABC will provide its content to Telkom on a nonexclusive basis, meaning that the broadcaster can enter into similar agreements with other players. In exchange, the SABC will receive a carriage licence fee, as well as a share in the advertising revenue generated on the TelkomONE platform.

Source : Business Day

Dated : 10 Nov 2020

Bekezela Phakathi phakathib@businesslive.co.za