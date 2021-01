SABC MOURNS THE PASSING OF FORMER UKHOZI FM’S STATION MANAGER MR WELCOME BHODLOZA NZIMANDE

Johannesburg, Friday, 15 January 2021-It is with great sadness that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learnt of the passing of former Ukhozi FM Station manager and renowned broadcaster, Mr. Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande.