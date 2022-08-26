SABC MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM CELEBRATES KEY MEDIA STAKEHOLDERS

On Friday, 26 August 2022, the Media Relations team met with two of its key media stakeholders to celebrate their respective nominations for ‘Entertainment Journalist of the Year at the 1st Annual Basadi in Music Awards, set to take place soon.

The Media Relations Managers in the department, Ms. Mmoni Seapolelo and Ms. Vuyo Mthembu, as well as the Head of Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Ms. Ndileka Cola and engaged Ms. Doreen Molefe, the Digital Entertainment Editor at Daily Sun and Ms. Bambalele, a Senior Arts and Entertainment Reporter at Sowetan on their respective achievement.

Over the years, the Media Relations team has worked well with both media colleagues and celebrating this milestone in their respective careers, was a small token of appreciate for the fair and balanced coverage they have provided on SABC television and Radio programmes, personalities and initiatives.

The SABC Media Relations team wishes them well and hopes that they continue on their trajectory of making a meaningful impact in the media industry.

By: Vuyo Mthembu