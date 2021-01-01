SABC MANDELA MONTH ACTIVITIES

(OVC) ORPHAN AND VULNERABLE CHILDREN IN CHILD-HEADED HOUSEHOLD – E. CAPE

SABC will be assisting three siblings in Ngqeleni who have no food, clothing, or birth certificates.

The eldest of the three boys is 13 and taking care of his siblings. Through the current affairs show, Expressions, SABC will be assisting in restoring dignity to the young boys and making their childhood a better one. Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has stepped in to assist and promised to build them a house which will be complete on 18 July. We also communicated with the UWFM Business unit manager who confirmed that the station would be part of the handover event. Expressions will do live crossings on the day of the handover on SABC News Channel 404 and later on their show at 17:00 on SABC 1

(OVC) ORPHAN AND VULNERABLE CHILDREN IN CHILD-HEADED HOUSEHOLDS – FS

The second Mandela day event will be in Bloemfontein together with Gift of the Givers and Life Line Foundation to assist young girls with social support for as long as possible. The intervention will take place on 18 July with Lesedi FM doing live crossings and SABC 2 will be part of the event. We are going to donate food, blankets, kitchen appliances, and more.

DONATION OF SABC PRODUCTION CLOTHES TO NGOS IN STANGER KZN

SABC will also continue to support the victims of the KZN floods this month.

Below are some of the SABC Radio activities: