SABC JOURNALISTS SHINE AT REGIONAL ANNOUNCEMENTS OF WINNERS FOR 2023 VODACOM JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR COMPETITION

The regional winners of the 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year competition have been announced and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is once again proud of its Journalists who were crowned regional winners in various categories for this prestigious competition.

In their statement, Vodacom said the theme for this year’s edition of the awards was “Authentic Information and Hybrid Content, at a time when journalists are challenged to rise above generative artificial intelligence (AI), and to push factual information”.

The following are the SABC Journalists announced as 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Regional Winners:

EASTERN CAPE REGION:

Lerato Fekisi (Journalist) and Video journalists Markus Brenner and Gcobani Blom – “Sections of the manganese ore transport and storage sector in Nelson Mandela Bay remain under fire” – Sustainability Winner.

FREE STATE/NORTH WEST/ NORTHERN CAPE REGION:

Kamogelo Seekoei – “Conversation with family of the deceased found in Bester’s cell” – Live Reporting/ Breaking News Winner.

Ditshwanelo Masiea with contributor Reginald Witbooi – “Karate” – Joint Sport Winners

Lereko Motseko with contributor Margeret Mothibi –“Boxing”- Joint Sport Winners

Karabo Siyoko – Young Journalist of the Year Award Winner

Taking place on Thursday, 30 November 2023 will be the national awards ceremony, and the SABC wishes its Journalists who are part of the competition all the best.