SABC interview on Ushuni woKhozi FM merchandise

Since the launch of Ushuni woKhozi FM merchandise. How has the public responded to this merchandise, looking at the general sentiments and sales?

The Ushuni woKhozi FM brand has created so much excitement in the market. This is evident in the number of sales, listeners posting photos of themselves on social media wearing the shoes to various events and the demand in the provinces we are yet to be available in.

What are the key marketing activities in place to ensure maximum sales for the merchandise?

Firstly, a lot of hype has been created on air and on all our digital platforms. The excitement and pride that the presenters have for our new baby is contagious and makes listeners want to be part of this movement. During the month of December, the station implemented in-store activations that assisted with feet through Jam Store doors. Taxi branding advertising the Ushuni Wokhozi fm brand could be seen through the festive season in the station’s broadcast area.

Initially when the shoes were launched they were only available in KZN. As JAM is nationwide, Ushuni Wokhozi fm will be available nationwide by the end of January 2023. This happens to coincide with the station’s Back to School roadshow which sees the station visiting various provinces. The station will do store activations as it makes its way around the country for the Back to School Campaign.

South Africans will see the station’s TV ad soon and should also be on the lookout for some of their favourite celebrities who have served as influencers for the station.

When will the roll out of Ushuni woKhozi FM be extended countrywide through JAM Stores?

Ushuni Wokhozi fm is already available in the Gauteng region in areas such as Mamelodi (Mams Mall), Soweto (Maponya Mall), Vosloorus, Woodmead and CBD (Commissioner). The shoes will be available nationwide by the end of January 2023.

Any plans for diversified product line yet?

Absolutely, the team is working very hard on the winter line which we are extremely excited to launch in April 2023.