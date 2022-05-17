SABC EMBRACING THE SOCIAL OBJECTIVES OF BROADCASTING AND AMPLIFYING HUMAN RIGHTS

Broadcasting is one of the technical concepts linked very closely to technology. This concept’s fundamental and common perspective is entrenched in its capability of transmitting information through the airwaves. Equally, at the core of what this concept aims to achieve is creating a participatory space where ordinary citizens can express their views and participate in the public debate through multiple broadcasting platforms. A fundamental component of this drive is respect for human rights and the idea that an informed society is characterized by citizens who are aware of their surroundings and who they are.

Therefore, it has become increasingly important to put much emphasis on the social objectives of broadcasting. In practice, these objectives are realized every day, so it’s not surprising that broadcasters don’t place a lot of emphasis on their technology, but on the promises, they make to society. The SABC’s values of respect, trust, integrity and quality demonstrate the humanization of broadcasting. An integral part of broadcasting is the social aspect which plays a critical role in ensuring that the programs scheduled for citizens are of the highest quality and delivered with respect and integrity from a trusted source.

Thus, the SABC, as a public service content provider, advocates for public content that is easily accessible to all citizens no matter their socioeconomic status or geographical location. Therefore, as we reflect on human rights, it becomes clear that a statutory institution such as the SABC has an important mandate to contribute to democracy as well as to ensure that all citizens are offered equal opportunities to access important information as part of their human rights.

As we commemorate such an important day in our history, it is essential that attention is drawn to the role of the SABC as a public institution that is bestowed with the responsibility of creating and promoting awareness of human rights. The SABC is able to achieve this through its 19 radio stations, including Channel Africa, which is broadcast across several African countries, and five (5) video entertainment services and a streaming App, SABC Plus. All these platforms are dedicated to programming that is not only entertaining but geared towards realizing social justice.

Restoring human dignity has been the focal point of the SABC’s compelling programming over the years, through news items that highlight the plight of women and children, poverty-stricken communities, and other societal challenges which strip away the dignity of citizens. In addition to drawing attention to these issues, the SABC has been successful in mobilizing resources to help individuals who are impacted.

The SABC commits itself to continue playing a pivotal role in the protection and preservation of human rights.

Mmoni Seapolelo is the SABC’s Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing (Acting)