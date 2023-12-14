SABC EDUCATION LAUNCHES THE 2023 MATRIC RESULTS SERVICES

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) through its Education unit in partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is launching its Matric Results service which will operate from 14 December 2023 until 28 February 2024. The Minister of the Department of Basic Education, Ms. Angie Motshekga will release the Senior certificate results on Thursday, 18 January 2024.

The SABC Education Matric Results service will release the results to all students across all Provinces who have registered using the SMS, USSD and MatricsMate App on the mid-night of the day of the release.

SABC Education encourages learners to pre-register using the SABC Education Matric Results service, and just by registering on the SABC platforms you stand a chance to win instant airtime!

All students can register using any of the registration mechanisms, either by SMS or USSD and can stand the chance to WIN a share of R10, 000 in airtime! They can also download MatricsMate App from Google Play and Apple App Stores to receive their National Senior Certificate Examination results.

Learners should register using their examination number on the platform of their choice to access the results.

Register on our mobile services to receive your 2023 Matric Results:

SMS

SMS your exam number to 45856

The system verifies the Exam number; your exam number must be correct in order to be accepted.

Learners will be charged R1-50 per SMS, free SMS’s do not apply.

USSD

Dial *120*45856# enter exam number to register.

enter exam number to register. You will be charged R1-50 per minute.

Results will be sent to your phone once they are available.

MATRICSMATE APP

Download for free from Google Play and Apple App Stores

All the learners who have queries relating to registration and the use of the SABC Education Matric Results service are encouraged to contact the call centre on 011 507 4755, Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 17:00. However, on the day of the release of the results, the call center will operate from Midnight to 17:00.

For further details on the SABC Education Matric Results services, Mr. Fani Matsebane, Acting Head of SABC Education can be contacted on 0813292868 or Mr. Justice Tshabalala, Digital Manager, SABC Video Entertainment on 0728624150. More details on the App are also available on www.sabceducation.co.za.

Embargo on the publication of results:

The 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results will be released at the different schools at 06:00 on Friday, 19 January 2024. These results will be made available to the media houses / Service Providers on Thursday 18 January 2024 at 07:00. The publication of results will be embargoed until 06:00 on Friday 19 January 2024 for all PEDs results, except in the case of the Western Cape. The Western Cape data will be released to the media houses / Service Providers on Friday, 19 January 2024 at 12:00, The publication of results will be embargoed until 16:00 on Friday 19 January 2024.

It must be emphasised that the integrity and credibility of the examinations depend on how the results are handled by the various service providers. Failure to abide by the above-mentioned conditions will result in legal action against the recipient of the data, and the recipient will be barred access to all examination results/data in future.

NB: Bursaries are available from NSFAS for any course of study. Contact NSFAS on 08600 NSFAS (0860067327), e-mail info@nsfas.org.za or visit www.nsfas.org.za.

“SABC Education: Enriching Minds, Enriching Lives”.



END