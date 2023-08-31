SABC EDUCATION AND LIVING LAND PARTNER IN THE CRITICAL GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT WEBINAR

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s Education Division and its popular television show Living Land will co-host an important groundwater management webinar in collaboration with the SADC Groundwater Management Institute on 31 August 2023.

The two-hour webinar is inspired by the World Water Week Theme: Seeds of Change: Innovative Solutions for a Water-Wise World and will unpack key messages and resolutions of the World Water Week and how we can apply those messages in the Southern African context.

Groundwater is a vital input for agricultural production and plays a central role in food security. This water source is used for over 40 percent of global irrigation on almost 40 percent of all irrigated land and has become indispensable for agriculture production.

Groundwater management aims to control the use and quality of groundwater, and to address the effects on ecosystems, surface water, land subsidence and more. Perhaps one of the most critical components of groundwater management is the control of the location and quantity of water withdrawals from aquifers.

According to Living Land executive producer Nozipho Ndiweni, collaboration with organisations like the SADC Groundwater Management Institute on critical issues like groundwater management is essential to create awareness among key stakeholders. “By pooling resources with worthy development and transformational initiatives we can deliver more value to such important causes. SABC Education and Living Land are committed to playing a leading role in informing and uplifting farmers especially in our country’s rural areas,” she explained.

Currently in production for its thirteenth series, Living Land traditionally features all things agricultural in Southern Africa, with special focus on smallholders and emerging farmers, as well as rural development throughout the region.

“For more than a decade SABC Education and Living Land have made an invaluable contribution towards inspiring black farmers to return to the land and to create wealth for our rural communities by applying proven modern agricultural techniques. Collaborations like these will ensure that stakeholders are empowered to build more cohesive communities that are able to tackle the triple threat of poverty, unemployment, and inequality,” Ndiweni added.

The Groundwater Management Webinar will take place on Thursday, 31 August 2023 from 14:00 to 16:00. The link to register to join the Webinar is: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FEx_Z61sTam2wEN0XbdOWQ