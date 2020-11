SABC DISPOSES OF ITS NON-CORE RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES

Johannesburg – Friday, 27 November 2020 – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will be issuing notices of termination of lease agreements for its non-core properties, following an extensive process in line with Section 54(2) (d) of the Public Finance Management Act (“PFMA”) for the disposal of non-core assets. These include residential properties which are being leased to SABC employees and non-employees.