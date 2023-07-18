SABC CORPORATE AND STAKEHOLDERS UNITE TO MAKE AN IMPACT ON MANDELA DAY

In commemorating Mandela Day on 18 July 2023, SABC Corporate, led by its CSI department, held two crucial events on the day, which made a positive and meaningful impact in the lives of those it served.

SABC CSI, alongside SABC 2’s on-air talent, and radio station Channel Africa, collaborated with the Girls and Boys Town’s, Kagiso Campus on the restoration of their therapy centre. The Gift of the Givers, who have been a long-standing social partner of the SABC also joined in the initiative and by providing food hampers, hygiene packs and blankets, whilst the SABC’s Channel Africa donated a washing machine.

In ensuring that its footprint is felt beyond Gauteng, SABC CSI also collaborated with Habitat for Humanity in Thaba-Nchu, Free State, where the SABC was part of building a home for a family in need of shelter. The SABC’s radio station Lesedi FM ensured that the community was made aware of the initiative, through broadcasting the proceedings live on its 09h00 – 12h00 mid-morning show.

Mr. Katleho Tsolo, SABC CSI Manager who was instrumental in seeing this mission come to fruition stated, “The SABC has a long relationship with the non-government organisation Habitat for Humanity and we have built over 60 houses with them. It is a lovely initiative that not only build houses but gives opportunities for the SABC to engage with new stakeholders and on the activation week it becomes a TEAM building exercise for colleagues as we share responsibilities, duties and working together to complete the house”.

Mr. Mandla Mbusi, the Regional Operations Manager for the Free State and Northern Cape remarked that this partnership with Habitat for Humanity “signifies Ubuntu, because the partnership between business and government, and us as the media is critical in the development and construction of our society. The beneficiaries were selected by the community leaders, looking at the critical need for shelter, as this one of the critical services that society must get”.

The SABC remains committed to playing an active role in society, over and above its public mandate of providing radio and television services to millions of South Africans

By: Ms Vuyo Mthembu

(Manager: Media Relations – Corporate Affairs and Marketing)