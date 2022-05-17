SABC CONGRATULATES OUR ROYALTY SOAPIE AWARDS WINNERS

Johannesburg – Wednesday, 15 March 2023 – SABC Video Entertainment congratulates our winners of the Royalty Soapie Awards, held on Saturday, 11 March 2023, in Sandton.

SABC Video Entertainment scored 60 nominations in this year’s Royalty Soapie Awards, which saw Deirdre Wolhuter from 7de Laan walking away with the trophy for the Outstanding Female Villain for her portrayal of Mariaan Welman.

Paxton Kgomo, played by Thabiso Molokomme, made his debut on the SABC1 daily drama Skeem Saam last year, was voted by the viewers as the Viewer’s Choice Best Actor, and also nominated as the Outstanding Newcomer.

The Outstanding Supporting Actor award went to The Estate’s Sparky Xulu, who played the role of Siya Phakhathwayo.

Still, following in the voting categories, 7de Laan voted as the Most Popular Soapie, and Uzalo was the Most Watched Show.

In the Creative and Technical Categories, The Estate received the Outstanding Make-Up and Hair Styling awards, and uBettina Wethu received an award for Outstanding Art Direction.

SABC Video Entertainment also congratulates Generations – The Legacy creator Mfundi Vundla and veteran actress Connie Chiume as recipients of the Trailblazer Award and Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively.

Don’t miss all the Glitz and Glamour on SABC1 on Saturday, 25 March 2023, as we bring you the broadcast of The Royalty Soapie Awards.

