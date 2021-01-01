SABC COMPETITIONS Ts & Cs

By participating in the SABC Competitions, each entrant agrees to the following terms and conditions:

This Competition is open to ALL South Africans

This Competition comprises of Giveaway Prizes, where entrants stand a chance to each win a giveaway during or after the duration of the Competition campaign. For an entrant to be declared a Winner in this Competition, they would have been the first one to correctly answer the question or questions posed by the SABC on a relevant day the question or questions is/are posed on each of the social media platforms of the SABC (Website). Entrants must enter the Competition by following the SABC’s account @sabcportal on SABC social media platforms: Twitter: @sabcportal IG; @sabcportal FB: @sabcportal and to look out for the clues for the Competition on the website. The deadline for each category of the Competition will be on the date that the Competition category will run on the above digital platforms of the SABC Winners in this Competition will be announced by the SABC at the end of the Competition on the above social media platforms and Winners will also be directly contacted by the SABC via email. The SABC will endeavor to notify all the Winners by end of the month of the competition or within a week after the date of the run of the Competition. If a Winner does not respond to SABC’s notification close of business 5 days after the notification, the SABC reserves the right to withdraw prize entitlement and the prize will be Upon prize forfeiture, no compensation will be given. Each Winner of the Competition can select to have the Prize either delivered to the Winner’s chosen address or delivered as per arrangements made with a Winner for the collection of the Prize. A form of identification will be required from the Winner collecting the Giveaway A winner in this Competition consents to the SABC interviewing them live or otherwise on SABC platforms and to the SABC broadcasting the interview audio clip/voice note or video on different SABC platforms. No other alternative is available for the Giveaway Prizes in this Competition. The Giveaway Prizes are therefore non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and are not redeemable for cash or other prizes. The prize may not be claimed by a third party on behalf of a Winner. Notwithstanding anything in these Terms and Conditions, the SABC reserves the right at any time in its absolute discretion to a) reject any wrong answers; b) amend any of the Competition terms and conditions without prior notice; c) block participants on SABC platforms if the SABC finds their submission offensive, obscene or not in line with the goals of this competition or SABC broadcast In the event of any dispute regarding these Terms and Conditions and/or the results thereof and all other matters relating to the Competition, the decision of SABC shall be final and no correspondence or discussions shall be entertained by the SABC. The SABC does not accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, liability injury, or disappointment incurred or suffered by any entrant/winner in connection with their participation in this Competition. The SABC further disclaims liability for any injury or damage to any entrant/winner’s or any other person’s device relating to or resulting from participating in or downloading any material in connection with the The SABC shall not be liable for any failure to comply with its obligations in terms of this Competition where such failure is caused by something outside its Such circumstances shall include, but not be limited to, pandemics, outbreaks, weather conditions, fire, flood, hurricane, strike, industrial dispute, war, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, inevitable accidents, supervening legislation, or any other circumstances amounting to force majeure. Each Entrant and/or Winner agrees to the SABC making their names and all entries/user-generated content/ audio clips/voice notes or video made available for this Competition in the SABC’s publications and/or on its websites and any other media, whether now known or invented in the future. If one or more conditions of these Terms and Conditions are void and/or invalid, this will not affect the validity of the remaining Terms and Conditions and/or any other specific terms for the contest. By entering any this Competition, Each Entrant confirms that they have read and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions and by the decisions of the SABC, which are final in all matters relating to the Competition. Any breach of these terms and conditions will result in the disqualification from the Competition or the forfeiture of the No correspondence will be entered into.

To download the Ts & Cs, click link below.