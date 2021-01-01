SABC COMMEMORATES HUMAN RIGHTS MONTH

SABC joins the country in commemorating Human Rights Day by remembering the innocent lives lost fighting for human dignity and justice. With a mandate and duty to educate and inform the citizens of the country about human rights, the public service broadcaster continues to play a leading role in providing informative public content that re-emphasizes the importance of knowing your rights.

Through the theme, #WeAreAllEqual, SABC reiterate the Bill of Rights, sharing it with the public. The SABC will continue to be an active participant in building the nation by providing informative, educational, and entertaining content and being a public voice that will ultimately the citizens of the country to work together to enhance human dignity and restore human rights for all in South Africa.

See below the South African Constitution