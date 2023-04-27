SABC COMMEMORATES FREEDOM MONTH

As we close off Freedom Month, and having commemorated Freedom Day on 27 April 2023, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) joined the country in marking 29 years of South Africa’s democracy.

As we continue to reflect on how far we have come as a country, while remembering the many sacrifices made by many selfless patriots who paved the way for a democratic and free South Africa, we cannot deny the lingering issues of inequality, poverty, and ongoing unemployment that remains the most evident hindrances to South Africa’s goal of national unity, social cohesion, and economic freedom.

The SABC as a public service broadcaster is proud to be a pioneer of public participation among South African citizens. Through our accessible public content, the SABC continues to play an active role in ensuring that all citizens remain participants in their own democratic freedom. Our 19 radio stations, five (5) video entertainment services, and a streaming App, SABC Plus, are dedicated to programming geared towards realizing the country’s democratic values and relevant content which they can rely on as they deliberate, form opinions, and build their own future.

With this year’s theme being #ExpressYourFreedom, the SABC encourages citizens to reflect on the last 29 years of freedom, by expressing what they would like to see thereby contributing to the overall positive change that can be achieved, as we move forward as a country.

By Contributing Writer: Ms. Mahlatse Rampjapedi (Manager: Social Media)