SABC Celebrates Worker’s Month

This month, South Africa and the world celebrate Worker’s Day, a day when we commemorate the struggle of workers for an equal, fair and non-sexist work environment. In South Africa, it is an observance of workers’ struggle for their rights during the fight against the apartheid regime. As a public broadcaster that has demonstrated its resilience over the past difficult year, the SABC also celebrates its employees for their great contribution to the success and advancement of the organization.

Their time and commitment to ensuring that we deliver our public service mandate of informing, educating, and entertaining all South Africans have not gone unnoticed. With the campaign theme #TheWinningTeam, we are also providing a glimpse into our teams and their winning responsibilities to ensure that the citizens of the country are served. Be on the lookout throughout the month as we recognize our own.