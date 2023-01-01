SABC CELEBRATES #87YEARSOFEXCELLENCE.

2023 marks #87YearsOfExcellence for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), as it celebrates another year of its existence.

For over eight decades, the public broadcaster has played an important role in the rich history and tapestry of the country, providing coverage of key national and international events to millions of South Africans, as well television and radio programming that is informative, educative and entertaining. It has provided iconic shows and established many media personalities, as it brought the nation together through its broadcasting.

As SABC continues to pursue its vision to become the leading, credible voice and face of the nation and the continent, it does this by ensuring it remains a high performing, financially sustainable, digitized public broadcaster.

The public broadcaster continuously evolves to meet the needs and demands of the nation, and the launches of its streaming service SABC Plus, SABC Education channel, SABC News channel for African languages, as well as SABC Sport Channel on the DTT Platform, are testament to this.

This shows just how important the role of the SABC is, and through all the challenges, the organisation has emerged more relevant. The SABC’s focus now is to ensure its sustainability and viability from a financial and social perspective and remain relevant for the next 87 years and beyond.

As the SABC marches forward, its six television channels and 19 Radio stations will continue to play a critical role in the development of the country and its people, through compelling content, which is thought provoking and entertaining.

By Vuyo Mthembu