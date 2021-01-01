SABC Celebrates 86 years

The SABC is celebrating 86 years in 2022. Established in August 1936, the South African Broadcasting Corporation is a public broadcaster with a mandate to inform, educate and entertain the public of South Africa. Founded on the statute of The Broadcasting Act (The Act) the SABC’s obligations are captured in the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (“ICASA”) Regulations and license conditions, providing five television channels and 18 Radio stations.

This year, the public broadcaster will be recognized for its 86 years of existence in ensuring that the South African public has access to the content of national and international interest to make informed decisions while continuing to be trusted as a service provider the citizens can trust

This year’s theme is meant to highlight the futuristic focus of the SABC over and above its past contribution by recognizing the efforts the organization is making in ensuring that future generations still enjoy meaningful content years from now. This includes a strong emphasis on SABC’s digital platforms and the need for its expansion in the dynamic channels the global society is accustomed to.