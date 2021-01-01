Advertisement
SABC Budget Pack 2022
SABC Monthly Production Expenditure Report - updated June 2022
541 KB
9
RFQ/LOG/2022/60:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR PROVISION OF SEWWERAGE TREATMENT AND PUMPING OUT SEPTIC TANK TO BE UTILIZED ON AN AS AND WHEN REQUIRED BASIS AT SABC PLATFONTEIN FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS
