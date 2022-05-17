SABC acknowledges the diverse voices that make up radio.

As we commemorate and discuss this year’s World Radio Day under the theme, ‘Peace and Radio’ in many events and public forums throughout the world, it is important to equally elevate the importance of this communication medium and the diverse voices behind the microphone.

Radio as a channel on its own is not capacitated nor enabled to drive and amplify peace-building efforts in any society without people behind the microphone. Whilst World Radio day is about celebrating the existence of radio, much attention must also be drawn to the stakeholders who consistently contribute meaningfully to our content development efforts by helping the SABC fulfill its mandate of reflecting plurality of views on its programming.

Therefore, the development of radio content, ought to be celebrated in chorus with the voices of content creators, anchors and producers, subject matter experts and opinion makers who shape the discussions by providing insights and analysis on various topics and situations that affect society on a daily basis.

The recipients of radio content-listeners are critical stakeholders as information that is being transmitted is intended for them, thus without them radio is immaterial. Radio programming is also about establishing complete allegiance to the listeners, as failure to this will result in the erosion of trust in the platform and diminish its relevance.

Looking closely at this year’s theme and how the South African society has been confronted with many unfortunate situations leading to conflict such as the intermittent service delivery protests and other social ills, it has become increasingly important to use the various voices in radio programming to influence peace in communities and adequately build knowledge societies.

The SABC values plurality of views in programming and SABC radio portfolio will commemorate the World Radio Day with various stakeholder driven activities. Our various radio platforms will facilitate discussions and integrate listeners’ opinions accordingly.

Essentially, this means that SABC radio broadcasts for the people by the people and without them, it would not exist.

Mmoni Seapolelo is the SABC’s Acting Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing.