SABC 2’S BRAND PROPOSITION OF FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

In keeping with SABC 2’s brand proposition of family entertainment, the channel will see the return of the newly revamped children’s show, KNR (Kids News Room). KNR is a news show specifically curated for children and is the perfect fusion between education and entertainment. The show is targeted at children who are between the ages of 7-16 with the aim of reflecting their diversity. Further to this the show seeks to provide children with a platform to express themselves on how they see the world around them whilst encouraging learning, participation, and an inquiring mind.

KNR was first broadcast in English on SABC 2 in 2004 under the name Kids News and subsequently migrated to SABC 1 in 2006. The show has since found its way back onto SABC 2 and promises to convey news in an exciting way that will garner the interest of children around South Africa as the show will be delivered in a variety of languages ranging from Sesotho to isiZulu. The show will be anchored by four presenters whom the children will relate to , namely Bonolo Moahludi,13 years, Leavante Sheba,16 years; Ruvarashe Marumo,16 years; Ayanda Masango,16 years; Thabelo Makhode,13 years; Kago Mavunda,15 years and Mhlontlo Geleba,22 years.

“SABC 2 prides itself on fulfilling its license mandate of informal knowledge building through crafting content that is relevant and relatable to its multigenerational audience. KNR is a prime example of how the channel continuously delivers on providing an immersive family viewing experience,” said Brand and PR Manager, Melba Thompson. KNR is set to TX on the 2 June on SABC 2 at 16:30 and every Friday after that.

