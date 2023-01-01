In keeping with SABC 2’s brand proposition of family entertainment, the channel will see the return of the newly revamped children’s show, KNR (Kids News Room). KNR is a news show specifically curated for children and is the perfect fusion between education and entertainment. The show is targeted at children who are between the ages of 7-16 with the aim of reflecting their diversity. Further to this the show seeks to provide children with a platform to express themselves on how they see the world around them whilst encouraging learning, participation, and an inquiring mind.
KNR was first broadcast in English on SABC 2 in 2004 under the name Kids News and subsequently migrated to SABC 1 in 2006. The show has since found its way back onto SABC 2 and promises to convey news in an exciting way that will garner the interest of children around South Africa as the show will be delivered in a variety of languages ranging from Sesotho to isiZulu. The show will be anchored by four presenters whom the children will relate to , namely Bonolo Moahludi,13 years, Leavante Sheba,16 years; Ruvarashe Marumo,16 years; Ayanda Masango,16 years; Thabelo Makhode,13 years; Kago Mavunda,15 years and Mhlontlo Geleba,22 years.
“SABC 2 prides itself on fulfilling its license mandate of informal knowledge building through crafting content that is relevant and relatable to its multigenerational audience. KNR is a prime example of how the channel continuously delivers on providing an immersive family viewing experience,” said Brand and PR Manager, Melba Thompson. KNR is set to TX on the 2 June on SABC 2 at 16:30 and every Friday after that.
