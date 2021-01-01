SABC 1 CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF SKEEM SAAM

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its highly popular SABC 1 drama series Skeem Saam. Since its first episode on 13 October 2011, Skeem Saam, whose main premise examines the plight of today’s male children and the tough challenges they face transitioning into manhood, has tackled educational content which has kept South African audiences captivated.

Throughout the years, the audience ratings of Skeem Saam have continued to grow, with the programme being ranked the #1 show on South African television on several occasions. Currently, the soapie commands an audience of over 3 million viewers. In the age of social media, Skeem Saam has maintained a healthy presence on platforms such as Twitter, where it regularly trends.

Merlin Naicker, the Group Executive for Video Entertainment believes that the relevance of Skeem Saam is what has kept viewers captivated. “As the public broadcaster, we are proud of the quality production which is Skeem Saam, which millions of South Africans relate to. It has brought intriguing storylines which have kept people on the edge of their seats. We hope that Skeem Saam will continue to have phenomenal growth as we fulfill our mandate to educate, entertain and inform”.

Winnie Seriti, the creator and producer of Skeem Saam says “We are proud to be affiliated with the SABC, a broadcaster that has taken pride in giving local Productions, Writers and Talent a platform for so many years. We started out wanting to make a difference in the lives of the people that watch our soapie, but we never anticipated the significant impact we would make to society through this programme. Ten (10) years later, our audiences remain loyal to us, helping us continue to tell relevant stories to millions of South African across the country, and shining a light on current issues that affect our youth today. Here’s to many more years together, as we continue to change the lives of people season after season!”

In Season 9 some of the memorable highlights were:

After a drunken celebration, Noah inadvertently snitches on himself and gets imprisoned.

Leeto and Mokgadi calls it quits on their holy matrimony.

Pretty accuses Nimrod of Sexual Harassment.

Wallet falls in love.

Alfred secretly scores the University tender.

Things get a little spooky in Turfloop and a beauty queen is finally laid to rest.

High school sweethearts get engaged.

The death of a patriarch opens up pandora’s box and Kwaito’s true lineage is revealed, leaving the Maputla and Seakamela families at loggerheads.

The new season promises to brings more exciting story lines, with highlights including things start to look up for the Seakamelas, Lehasa’s skeletons slowly tumbling out the closet and a celebration of an end when Leeto celebrates his divorce.

Skeem Saam is broadcast every Monday to Friday from 18:30 – 19:00.

