SABC 1 adds a glitzy Deal or No Deal spin-off to its Saturday night schedule.

A-listers will battle the banker for the benefit of charities in Deal or No Deal Celebrity

Get ready for a double dose of Deal or No Deal on SABC! For the next year, two local versions of the thrill-a-minute television game of chance, hosted by charming Katlego Maboe, will bankroll the dreams of individuals and communities from across the country.

In its new home on SABC 2, Mondays to Fridays at 18:30, the second season of the massively popular Deal or No Deal South Africa will continue to enrich the lives of ordinary South Africans. Then, on Saturdays at , beloved Mzansi A-listers will take big risks to boost the bank balances of charities close to their hearts in the brand-new glitzy SABC 1 spin-off Deal or No Celebrity.

The big-name stars on Deal or No Deal Celebrity, which kicks off on Saturday, 9 March, include famous actors, television and radio presenters, socialites, comedians, sports stars, woke social media influencers and other movers and shakers.

Although the premise of the game stays the same, with players being able to win anything between R1 and R 250 000, SABC 1’s glamorous weekly Deal or No Deal Celebrity weekend edition also features a bevy of beautiful “Money Models”.

Like the then little-known Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen did in the early days of Deal or No Deal USA, the 20 drop-dead gorgeous Money Models hold shiny, sealed silver briefcases with undisclosed sums of money. After picking one of these briefcases, not knowing what’s inside, the celeb then opens the others one by one while the mysterious banker tempts them with offers to buy their briefcase. They can accept the banker’s deal at any time or keep their briefcase until the end, running the risk that it contains a much smaller amount of money.

Besides the models, briefcases instead of boxes, and famous faces in the hot seat, Deal or No Deal Celebrity boasts a sleek new set in a different colour palette from the daily show. However, the most significant change is that the winnings don’t land in the celebrities’ personal bank accounts. They will each nominate a different worthy cause to which the money will be donated.

“SABC’s exciting new Deal or No Deal Celebrity spin-off highlights the public broadcaster’s mission to provide world-class entertainment that is positive, aspirational and impactful,” says Lala Tuku, SABC’s Acting Group Executive of Video Entertainment.

“We are committed to using the power of television for the greater good of our society. The first season of Deal or No Deal South Africa transformed the lives of more than 250 individuals, with over R5 million distributed. Now, we’re taking it one step further. Deal or No Deal Celebrity, spawned by a couple of top-rated special season 1 episodes featuring big-hearted celebs playing for charity, will make a substantial difference in many underprivileged communities.”

For LottoStar, the headline sponsor of both the South African Deal or No Deal versions, Deal or No Deal Celebrity is an extension of their passionate Corporate Social Responsibility media campaigns. “LottoStar is serious about lending a helping hand wherever it can,” says LottoStar’s founder and CEO, Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou. “Over the past few years, we have empowered various communities and funded several charity projects in the medical, educational and sports fields. Building strong communities for a better future is not an obligation, but a privilege.”

The daily and weekly South African standalone Deal or No Deal series, produced by Homebrew Films, form part of Primedia Studios’. Tune into Deal or No Deal Celebrity on SABC1, Saturday at 18h00 and Deal or No Deal on SABC2, Monday to Friday at 18h30.

LottoStar is Licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. No U18. National Responsible Gambling Programme 0800 006 008. Ts & Cs apply. All games are fixed-odds betting events.

