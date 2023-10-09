S3 partners with Miss World SA

Johannesburg, 9 October 2023 – S3 is proud to announce the partnership with the Miss World South Africa taking place at the State Theatre in Pretoria on the 28th of October 2023. The beauty contest which will be hosted by media personality Minnie Dlamini will be broadcast live on S3 from 17:30 to 20:00.

After hundreds of eligible beauty contestants from across all nine provinces participated in pre-qualification rounds during the past few months, 12 hopefuls have now been selected to compete for the Miss World South Africa final in this month, the steppingstone to participate and win the coveted title of Miss World in India on the 9th of December 2023.

The top 12 contestants will participate in a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them exceptional ambassadors of change ahead of the national final competition and beyond.

Miss World South Africa will join contestants from over 130 countries in India to showcase her unique talents, intelligence, and compassion in the 71st Miss World edition which promises to be an extraordinary platform that celebrates the essence of beauty, diversity, and empowerment.

The Miss World South Africa panel of judges consists of pharmacist, singer, actress and a former beauty queen Realeboga Malatji, Miss South Africa 2014 and Miss World 2014, Dr Rolene Strauss, Daniel Asiwe, Dato Tiffanee Marie Lim, Dr Norman Cahi, Ava Hall and Sithembile Ntombela.

Meet the top 12 Miss World South Africa contestants: –

Alyssa Joan Smith (26)

Alyssa, 26, from KwaZulu-Natal, an admitted attorney of the High Court, is a passionate volunteer, and an advocate of Community Social Investment (CSI) projects. She believes if she wins the Miss World South Africa pageant, she will be able to represent the wealth of who we are as a people to the world.

She founded the Webber Wentzel Leadership Programme which focuses on youth empowerment, through direct engagement and mentorship. She also serves on the diversity & inclusion and employment equity committees and is a member of the ESG Committee, which she joined with the objective of contributing toward reforming society, by assisting businesses to align their operations with transformative sustainable development goals.

“The work I have been able to do and continue through these initiatives, has allowed me to align the skills I have acquired through law with my core values and seize opportunities in a way that builds our country and its community from a unique perspective,” says Alyssa.

Bonolo Motau (25)

Bonolo, a 25-year-old Bachelor of Commerce Graduate from Johannesburg believes in the social, academic and economic emancipation of women globally. Bonolo – meaning gentle in Setswana, believes in being kind, loving, hardworking and has dedicated her life to being a catalyst for radical academic, economic and social emancipation of women and the youth.

“I believe that our forefathers fought the battle of segregation and now it is our generation’s time to fight the battle of access to education and high unemployment,” she says.

“I plan to use the title to assist government in using my initiative to provide access, information and guidance for underprivileged youths to tertiary education. I also plan to do my bit in addressing the issue of low income to middle class youth who do not qualify for national financial aid, through creating bursaries to assist them in gaining access to higher learning institutions and a chance at debt-free completion,” says Bonolo.

“I dream of a nation where prosperity is shared by all, where educational opportunities abound, and where every individual can access the tools, they need to flourish. In this vision, the resilience of the South African people shines as a beacon of hope for a united and prosperous future,” she says.

Dr Moratwe Masima (27)

Moratwe, 26, a medical doctor from Gauteng has a penchant for healthcare and people that extends beyond the walls of any hospital or clinic. “I am deeply passionate about advancing reproductive healthcare as well as women’s health,” says Moratwe.

Currently completing her Post Graduate Diploma in Mental Health, while completing community service at a public hospital, Moratwe has also started her own foundation called, Your Health, Your Dignity, and worked with numerous organisations including Dream Girls Academy where she mentored girls from underprivileged areas with an interest in becoming doctors or going into the health sciences industry. Moratwe is also an ambassador for Toys4Africa which focuses on the wellbeing and development of young children and offers support for those in need and is currently working with Marotholi Outreach which provides healthcare services in the community through mobile clinics.

“I am a young woman who has chosen to dedicate her life and skills to be of service to her community and her country through my career. I believe that it is imperative that the focus is put back on good role models for the youth, and I believe that Miss World South Africa epitomises what it means to utilise Beauty for a Purpose,” she says.

Mphoentle Plaatjie (26)

“This country was built on the shoulders of women like my matriarchs. Now it is my turn to pick up the baton, play my part and contribute to our country,” says Mphoentle, 26-year-old, Master of Law holder from Vereeniging.

Inspired from a young age by a trip to the United Nations, Mphoentle is dedicated to improving the lives of South Africans though her work as an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) & Sustainable Business Specialist, as well as her ongoing efforts with organisations in her community.

As an official SDG Young Innovator for 2023 as well as a member of the Vodacom Youth Council in 2022, Mphoentle is passionate about providing innovation and tangible solutions for a better future.

Mphoentle is also dedicated to serving her community. Not only has she volunteered for over 9 years for the Tshepong Care Centre – an orphanage in Sebokeng, but she also volunteers for other organisations such as the Vodacom Foundation and Connect for Good to contribute towards initiatives such as packing meals, building.

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg (17)

Zoalize’s dreams of being a world leader who can uplift South Africa and the world, and she believes the Miss World pageant is a beacon of hope, light, to realise her dreams.

“If I were to win the prestigious Miss World title, it would act as a testament that the only person who can kill your dream is yourself. I want to encourage our youth to believe in their capabilities, dare to dream, and be loud about the causes close to their hearts, says Zoalize, from Pretoria, Gauteng.

“For us to be the leaders of tomorrow, we need someone to invest in us today. I am investing in myself now, and I would be so honoured to take hands with the world to invest in others because our future looks brighter together,” she says.

The 17-year-old aspiring political scientist who holds an IGCSE level Cambridge certificate, said by entering the Miss World South Africa pageant, she is living her dream and goal of promoting young leadership.

She has supported, learned from, and worked alongside many non-profit social activist organisations such as POWA, CANSA, Arms of Mercy, Joburg Child Welfare, Eclatant Tolle, Bracelets of Hope, Beyoutifulbefly, PWRUP, as well as Power to You Foundation.

Sasha-Lee Taylor (27)

Sasha-Lee, from Gauteng is a business owner, published author and philanthropist with a passion for education and youth development. Her deep-seated desire to make a difference in people’s lives started from a very young age and she has been actively involved in helping others since she was in high school. Driven by a commitment to humanity, youth well-being, and mental health, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in social sciences with dual majors in Psychology and Marketing.

Sasha-Lee’s Learn to Read, Learn to Lead campaign aims to create a literate nation by providing valuable learning materials to areas and schools that lack resources.

This was a collaborative effort between Sasha-Lee and her sister – who wrote and illustrated the educational books, as well as organisations such as the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, and Child Welfare Tshwane Fund, who helped bring this vision to life.

Sasha-Lee’s Beauty with a Purpose campaign focuses on providing quality education and resources to underserved communities and she believes education is the foundation for positive change and equitable opportunities, enabling individuals to break the cycle of poverty and contribute meaningfully to society.

“Together let us create a future where beauty transcends physical appearance and transforms lives,” says Sasha-Lee.

Claude Mmakgaka Mashego (24)

If she wins Miss World, Claude’s goal is to build a network of young leaders and community builders in South Africa and across the African continent through her non-profit company, the Young Leaders Network.

“There will be communities I can never reach for geographical reasons and because I am just one person. But can you imagine what we could achieve if young people across this country and continent came together with the common goal of building Africa into the powerhouse, we know it can be,” says the 24-year old medical doctor.

“For me, pageants have always been about finding a platform that gives one an opportunity and resources to be a community builder, finding my corner and brightening so much that my light inspires the next person to the same in their corner,” says the University of Pretoria Bachelor of Medicine & Surgery graduate.

Claude is working with the Maripi-Orhovelani Alumni Organization (MOAO), a non- profit organisation founded by the former learners of Orhovelani High School, where she matriculated.

They work on various projects to rebuild the school to higher than its former glory and to empower the learners and communities surrounding the school. Her wish is to see the inequality gap narrowed and poverty completely eradicated, equal quality educational opportunities and equal quality healthcare services provided for all the citizens of this country.

Asande Mchunu

“I have always had a love for the development, upliftment, and evolution of others. My passion lies in the development and upliftment of the youth – specifically adolescent girls and young women,” says Asande.

The 24-year-old, who is based in Gqeberha, is currently studying towards an Honours degree in Integrated Communication Science.

Asande says she was “born to serve” and this can be seen with her work at a local modelling development school, where she has volunteered as a teacher for the last decade. She also devotes her time to hosting weekly classes for females between the ages of 16 and 30 and has helped to empower over 500 adolescent girls and young women over the years.

Asande also gets involved in her local community every weekend by volunteering for the Grab & Go Foundation – an organisation that hands out sandwiches, clothing, and sanitary towels to homeless people. She also works with organisations such as Sinethemba Children’s Home, Cheshire Home for the differently abled, to name a few.

Luyanda Mbhamali (26)

Luyanda, 26, from Durban, describes herself as, “a woman whose passion burns brighter than her fears”.

“I believe that I was raised for a time such as this, where I can use my voice and exercise that power to stand up and command change,” says Luyanda.

A holder of a BCom in Supply Chain & Operations Management and a Supply Chain and Ethical Compliance specialist for one of SA’s retail giants by day, Michelle is also the founder of a social outreach campaign called, A Little More, whose core aim is to empower underprivileged youth. To date, A Little More has implemented a number of successful projects including a successful stationary drive and has an ambitious goal of helping a school start a library.

“My passion deeply lies within the social and economic welfare of our country. I’m ready to accept the responsibility that comes beyond the prestigious title itself. I’m passionate about seeking opportunities that will yield economic growth and simultaneously bring social cohesion,” she says.

Zoë Naidu (23)

“Seizing issues of disparity, takes a nation. With my country behind me, we can accelerate inclusivity, representation, and equality,” says Zoë, 23 from Durban.

As a student currently studying towards a Bachelor of Health Science in Chiropractic, Zoë wants to use this platform to empower others.

“Everyone deserves to be heard. Any platform afforded to me, allows me to step into being the voice to the voiceless,” she says.

Zoë is passionate about getting involved in local communities and serves by facilitating food and clothing donations as well as orphanage and frail-care visitations. She is also currently working on a project that focuses on inclusivity.

Motheo Mokoto (25)

“I intend to use this platform for the betterment of women and girls in vulnerable communities through education and advocacy,” says Motheo, 24, a User Experience Designer who is passionate about ending period poverty.

Hailing from Mahikeng in the Northwest, Motheo holds a BCom Honours in Strategic Brand Management and is driven by her desire to empower young people.

“I want to change behaviours, attitudes as well as shift social norms around period poverty and sexual education by increasing awareness and knowledge. I have been driving this initiative through the development and facilitation of menstrual workshops in communities in and around Mahikeng. I believe the Miss World South Africa title will amplify my efforts.

Motheo is an active member of her community who plays her part by tutoring youth at her local church, facilitating menstrual hygiene workshops and donating school.

Munei Tsanwani (26)

Munei, 25, from Limpopo, is a Clinical Data Analyst with a mission to make a difference to the scourge of unemployment.

“My dream is to empower as many young people as possible by providing them with the right education, employment opportunities, and fostering an entrepreneurial mind-set,” says Munei.

“My experiences have taught me to be more empathetic, and my education has given me tools to advocate for the issues closest to our hearts, like unemployment,” she continues.

Munei, who holds a B.Sc. Honors Degree in Biochemistry, is also the co-founder of the Alfred Kutama Foundation, which previously assisted disadvantaged families in the remote rural areas of Venda through the donation of groceries during the holiday season.

‘I aspire to be a woman of impact. I believe that we have been given different gifts in order to make a difference in the places we have been placed. I call it brightening the corner where you are,” says Munei.

Open Up to new worlds of reality shows with The Miss World SA on Saturday at 17:30, only on S3.

