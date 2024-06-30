RSG AND ATKV REWARD WRITERS FOR CREATIVE IMAGINATION

RSG is pleased to announce that its radio drama writing competition that provides writers with the opportunity to craft their own radio dramas for the past 28 years is back.
This competition stands out for its provision of free resources, which equip contestants to refine their scripts before the initial submission. RSG is pleased to continue its collaboration with the ATKV in 2024 by offering free workshops in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Participants will have the privilege to attend and experience the finer details of a short radio drama recording.
The total prize money for 2024 amounts to R115,000. The first-place winner will receive R50,000, the runner-up R25,000, and the third-place winner R15,000. Additionally, there’s a young writers award (for those younger than 30) worth R15,000.
Apart from these prizes, a merit award of R10,000 will be given to a contestant who did not get a place in the top four.
The winning dramas will be aired on RSG in 2025.
Entries for the competition close on June 30, 2024, and must be submitted online. For
more information, visit www.rsg.co.za
RSG is excited to host this highly sought-after competition in collaboration with the ATKV. Gerrie Lemmer, executive head of Culture at the ATKV, says, “It is a privilege to support the RSG radio drama writing competition. We aim to develop storytellers who can create new Afrikaans stories that become part of the listener experience. This is one of the many ways to ensure that Afrikaans is kept alive and preserved for future generations. It is important to invest in the development of writers. We want to provide writers with a platform to express their creativity in Afrikaans. We believe that by investing in oneself, one not only invests in their future but also has the potential to make a difference in the lives of others. Achieving this through storytelling is even more rewarding.”
The competition is open to any theme, and entries must be new and original dramas. No adaptations of existing material, stage plays, or published stories will be accepted. The full spectrum of Afrikaans varieties is permitted. Each person may submit one entry, and the duration of the drama must be between 40 and 50 minutes, which corresponds to a maximum of 45 A4 pages typed according to competition specifications. Each drama may include up to seven characters.
More information, including a comprehensive competition guide with rules and writing format, is available for free download on the RSG website. A page with writing tips is also provided for first-time writers as well as regular writers looking to refine their skills.
The competition guide can also be obtained by emailing rsgdrama@gmail.com.
According to RSG Programme Manager Kobus Burger, “radio drama is an unrestricted, boundless world in which writers can unleash their imagination. “Many
young and first-time writers participate and enjoy telling their stories across various spaces and genres.”
For information about the competition and to download the complete competition guide, visit the RSG website at rsg.co.za. Details about the free 2024 workshops will also be available online.
For more information, please contact Estel de Beer, Senior Producer, Mandate Drama and Education, at estel@rsg.co.za