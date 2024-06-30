RSG AND ATKV REWARD WRITERS FOR CREATIVE IMAGINATION

Apart from these prizes, a merit award of R10,000 will be given to a contestant who did not get a place in the top four.

The winning dramas will be aired on RSG in 2025.

Entries for the competition close on June 30, 2024, and must be submitted online. For

more information, visit www.rsg.co.za

RSG is excited to host this highly sought-after competition in collaboration with the ATKV. Gerrie Lemmer, executive head of Culture at the ATKV, says, “It is a privilege to support the RSG radio drama writing competition. We aim to develop storytellers who can create new Afrikaans stories that become part of the listener experience. This is one of the many ways to ensure that Afrikaans is kept alive and preserved for future generations. It is important to invest in the development of writers. We want to provide writers with a platform to express their creativity in Afrikaans. We believe that by investing in oneself, one not only invests in their future but also has the potential to make a difference in the lives of others. Achieving this through storytelling is even more rewarding.”

The competition is open to any theme, and entries must be new and original dramas. No adaptations of existing material, stage plays, or published stories will be accepted. The full spectrum of Afrikaans varieties is permitted. Each person may submit one entry, and the duration of the drama must be between 40 and 50 minutes, which corresponds to a maximum of 45 A4 pages typed according to competition specifications. Each drama may include up to seven characters.

More information, including a comprehensive competition guide with rules and writing format, is available for free download on the RSG website. A page with writing tips is also provided for first-time writers as well as regular writers looking to refine their skills.

The competition guide can also be obtained by emailing rsgdrama@gmail.com.

According to RSG Programme Manager Kobus Burger, “radio drama is an unrestricted, boundless world in which writers can unleash their imagination. “Many