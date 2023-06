RFQ/LOG/2023/76:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE PROVISION OF MAINTENANCE SERVICES FOR GENERAL PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL, HVAC AND MINOR NEW WORKS ON AN “AS AND WHEN” REQUIRED BASIS AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK FOR FIVE YEARS

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 27 JUNE 2023

CLOSING DATE & TIME 27 JULY 2023 AT 12H00PM

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

Active registration and valid minimum grading with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) of 4EB and 5ME “The Tenderer shall provide a valid and active certificate at the time of closing and at the time of award”.

For queries, please contact Blonde Ngoepe via email: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za