RFP/LOG/2023/17:PROVISION OF CLEANING SERVICES AND SUPPLY OF HYGIENE PRODUCTS FOR SABC NW FOR PERIOD OF THIRTHY SIX (36) MONTHS

Bid Advertisement Date 05 June 2023 Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Bid Closing Date and Time 04 July 2023 @12:00 Contact details Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit. Attachments RFP-LOG-2023-17-

File size: 541 KB Downloads: 133