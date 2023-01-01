Radio Awards 2023 Hall of Fame inductee-Mr. Alvin Pillay, Lotus FM Programmes Manager

Being inducted for into the SA Radio Awards Hall of Fame is an extraordinary honour, and I find myself both humbled and elated. This recognition underscores the dedication and passion that I, alongside my esteemed colleagues, have poured into the dynamic realm of radio throughout the years. It is a testament to the transformative power of this medium and the impact it has on our audience.

My journey on radio has been nothing short of thrilling and enriching. Starting with Signal Distribution, now Sentech, I stepped into the dynamic world of radio in 1992. From focusing on transmitter sites to pioneering radio advertising across all SABC Radio Stations, my role evolved over the years. Serving as the Portfolio Sales Manager – Lotus FM, Station Manager (2009-2021), and presently as Programme Manager post the SABC restructuring in 2021, I’ve embraced the changes and challenges inherent in this vibrant industry.

My career has been punctuated by numerous highlights, from collaborating with influential personalities to covering significant events. Winning the Station of the Year Award in 2021 and securing Best PBS breakfast show for five consecutive years underscore the station’s remarkable achievements. Alongside these triumphs, challenges emerged, providing opportunities for growth and learning. Adapting to industry changes, staying relevant, and navigating the evolving media landscape were pivotal moments in this journey.

The landscape of radio has undergone a remarkable transformation since my initiation in 1992. The digital age has ushered in new platforms and interactive mediums, revolutionizing the way we engage with our audience. The shift from traditional broadcasting to a more dynamic and diverse medium has been one of the defining changes, and I am proud to have been part of this evolution.

Currently serving as the Programme Manager at Lotus FM, I continue to contribute to the vibrant world of radio. My role allows me to shape and influence the station’s programming, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the industry’s evolution.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to receive several accolades, notably the Station of the Year Radio Award in 2021. Beyond personal achievements, these accolades represent the collaborative efforts of the entire radio team. Additionally, receiving a Legend award from the Indian Community for outstanding contributions and serving as a judge for the Radio Awards and SABC Excellence Awards have further enriched my professional journey. Holding a Master’s in Business Administration specializing in Management Sciences from the Durban University of Technology and authoring a book titled “Alternative Advertising Revenue for Public Broadcasting Radio Stations” reflect my commitment to continuous learning and innovation in the field.

My induction into the SA Radio Awards Hall of Fame symbolizes not just a personal achievement but a celebration of the collective efforts and dedication of everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of radio, embracing new challenges, and shaping its future.